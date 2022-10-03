 Skip to main content
Dixon school shooter will learn jail sentence Tuesday

Matthew Milby Jr.
By Audrey Moon

DIXON (WREX) — Hundreds of police rushed to Dixon High School back in 2018 after Matthew Milby opened fire ahead of the school's graduation practice.

Four years later, Milby will learn how long he will stay in prison for his actions that day.

Back in July, Milby plead guilty to two charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm.

After several years of bouncing between being called "fit" and "unfit" for trial, Milby will learn his prison sentence on Tuesday.

After Milby fired his weapon back in 2018, he was stopped by a school resource officer, Mark Dallas.

WREX will be at the sentencing hearing on Tuesday which starts at 9:00 a.m. and provide coverage throughout the day.

