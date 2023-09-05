Dixon School District sends letter to families to get ahead of winter illnesses

DIXON — Just a few weeks into the school year, the Dixon School District is already working to prevent the spread of illness.
The district sent a letter out to families outlining possible symptoms and ways to keep their students healthy and illnesses out of the classrooms.
The Health Coordinator for the district said this letter is something they do yearly, but decided to send it out earlier this year as a way to get ahead.
"If we're proactive with the kids and they're knowing to wash their hands and do all these things to take care of themselves, they can be in school. They won't have to miss school as much and/or prevent the spread of germs. We're trying to prevent that as well," Sherry Hafer said.
Hafer also shared why they felt it was important to get a head start and what families should be aware of.
"We let them know that if their child has a fever over 100, they need to keep them home. If they're vomiting, diarrhea, chills, coughing a lot, anything like that, we want to make sure they keep them home. Just air on the side of caution. And so, we just wanted to make sure they were aware of that," Hafer said.
The Dixon School District said they typically send this letter out later this month or in October. At this time, they also said they have not seen a high number of cases of any illness.