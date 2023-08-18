Dixon School District purchases Nachusa Property with plans to build therapeutic day school

DIXON — As schools start back up, the Dixon School District already has their sights set on next year.

The district will open a therapeutic day school at their newly purchased Nachusa Property.

These schools are designed to provide extra help to students educationally, socially, and/or emotionally.

With an August 2024 opening date their goal, they hope to have plenty of staff on hand by that time to help welcome students to the center.

"Really talk to our colleges, our universities and let them know what a unique opportunity this is. I think that there are teachers and administrators and paraprofessionals out there that are... love this type of environment and really find this a challenge and enjoy working with this type of children," said district superintendent, Margo Empen.

One of the biggest things driving this improvement is to keep students in Dixon and their community.

"Having the ability to have our students back in our hometown and our school buildings is going to be the best thing for them. Right now, when they're out in a different school or in a different city, they are disengaged from their community, from their peers that they get to see every day at school, to the extra and co-curriculars that we offer," Empen said.

The Dixon School District will close on the property Monday and plan to begin work as soon as possible.

"We will work closely with our architects and engineers to bring the school into full code compliance. They will do a detailed, thorough review of all of the items out there. Systems, heat and venting, air conditioning systems, plumbing systems, ADA compliance, all of those items will all be looked at and addressed and brought up to full code," the district's Director of Buildings and Grounds, Kevin Schultz said.