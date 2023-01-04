Dixon Police gets new body cameras after the new year

DIXON (WREX) — Officers with the Dixon Police Department will be wearing new body cameras as a part of new laws that went into effect in the new year.
Parts of the Safe-T Act went into effect across Illinois on Jan. 1st. One of the conditions that come along with this legislation is that all police departments are required to outfit their officers with body cams.
The Dixon City Council approved for the City to provide $185,000 for the cameras over the course of five years.
Dixon Police Chief Steven C. Howell Jr. says he is thankful for the change, allowing the department to avoid the high cost.
"I think for some time now all law enforcement departments have been thinking about the use of body cameras and the technology and the transparency that it brings," Howell says. "The big issue with the departments is the pretty high cost and it's difficult to pay that in your already strained budgets."
Howell believes a key take away from the legislation will be how departments across the state the potential to strengthen police and community relations, creating a system of checks and balances.
"I think the biggest thing is giving our officers the tools to be successful," Howell says. "Another tool is the body camera, you can't say it enough, transparency, holding people accountable, not only the citizen, but the officer as well".
The new body cameras have the ability to sync with the dash cams on patrol cars. When one of the devices turns on, it will also trigger the other.
Chief Howell says each officer in the department will be given a body camera and will be in use within the next few months.