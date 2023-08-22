Dixon Park District's indoor facility celebrates 1st anniversary while providing cool space for community members

DIXON — With the hot weather hitting the Stateline this week, the Dixon Park District is celebrating one year of its indoor facility.

Now residents who were forced to play outside have a cool and comfortable space to stay active during one of the hottest stretches of the year.

Pablo Unzueta brings individuals from the Kreider Services Nonprofit Organization to the indoor facility often, something they are especially grateful for this week.

"It's definitely a main key. Since we can't do outdoor stuff with them when its excessive heat outside, we like to come to places like this just to get our exercise in still so that's great," Unzueta said.

The Dixon Park District ensured the installation of air conditioning in this building, something volleyball player, Tim Wadsworth said makes them stand out from other courts.

"I also play a couple other times a week outdoors and at another place in another town indoors. But none of them are air conditioned. So, this is really wonderful with the weather like it is," Wadsworth said.

Duane Long is the executive director for the park district and just hopes they are able to continue providing a place for the community in this heat.

"I hope it doesn't interrupt their life. I mean, sometimes people have to stop what they're doing to slow down when the heat comes on. You can see volleyball has continued today. The youth will come in here after school," Long said.

And the facility coordinator echoes the statement of making sure vulnerable groups, such as younger Dixon residents, have somewhere safe to be after school.

"I think we'll get a lot of kids in that would maybe be out playing at the parks this time of year and are going to need some a/c just to beat the heat," Jana Halfacre said.

The park district overall hopes this building can be beneficial to everyone throughout the rest of the week.

"We want them to come through the front door and feel welcome no matter who it is or what they're using this facility for so whether if it's just to cool down in the heat or to come in and play our main focus is that they feel welcome when they come in," Seth Nicklaus, the Dixon Park District's Recreation Director, said.

The park district's indoor facility will also serve as a cooling center through the end of the week.