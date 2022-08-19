Dixon opens new $3 million indoor sports facility

DIXON (WREX) — Dixon Park District unveiling its 3 million dollar project, an indoor sports facility, the first of its kind in city history.
The center features two basketball courts, automated volleyball nets, and batting cages.
Residents will also enjoy a community room and an outdoor patio area.
Park District Director Duane Long says putting this project together is a major win for the kid, "to give the youth of this community a safe place to go where respect is number one and the parents can bring their child here or get a ride from their bus company from your house and come here and be in a safe environment."
Kids like Brooklyn would usually drive an hour to Rockford to practice softball with her team, she will no longer have to do so. She says, "Feels amazing because I don't have to be in the car most of my life."
86 tons of steel and 840 tons of concrete later, park district leaders hope the facility last a lifetime.
Recreation Director Seth Nicklaus says, "For me it starts with my kids, on having a 13 year old, 11 year old and 2 year old so the legacy is going to start with them and that where the motivation is, I grew up in this town knowing not having public courts to really go to so to have that drive and bring that to them and their friends."
The Dixon sports facility will have a $3 admission starting Monday. This weekend, however, is all free, so don't miss out!