Dixon Municipal Airport among 'Airport of the Year' award recipients

GALENA, Ill. — Six airports have received "Airport of the Year" awards from the Illinois Department of Transportation at the Illinois Public Airports Association Fall Conference.
“Aviation is vital to our state’s economy and a pillar of our multimodal system that makes us the North American transportation hub we are today,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman.
“Our aviation partners support a variety of industries and make numerous contributions to enhance the quality of life in Illinois. We present these awards as tokens of recognition and gratitude for their efforts.”
Award considerations including cooperation with the state, safety record, maintenance of the facility, and promotion of educational events.
The 2022 award recipients are:
Central Illinois Regional Airport, Primary Airport of the Year
DuPage Airport, Reliever Airport of the Year
Greater Kankakee Airport, General Aviation Airport of the Year (Runway greater than 5,000 feet)
Dixon Municipal Airport, General Aviation Airport of the Year (Runway less than 5,000 feet)
Erie Airpark, Private Airport of the Year
AbbVie Heliport, Heliport of the Year
100 public-use airports and heliports call Illinois home and supports 492,000 jobs.
Combined payroll is $21.9 billion and a total economic impact of $95.4 billion.
To learn more about aviation in Illinois and the Illinois Aviation System Plan, visit www.ilaviation.com.