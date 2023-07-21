Dixon Gateway Development expected to bring several retail businesses to the area

DIXON — A big development project is coming to Dixon. The Dixon Gateway Development is expected to bring several hotels, restaurants, and retail businesses just off the I-88 tollway.
Less than two miles from Dixon's downtown, business owners like Mike Venier are hopeful the gateway project will draw more business downtown.
“I think most of the traffic that we're gonna see at the gateway will be coming off of 88 and may not have had any other reason to stop. So through our marketing and messaging out there, we will try to lead those visitors to our downtown and through our town to the rest of businesses in Dixon,” explains Mike Venier, Venier Jewelers Owner.
Resident of nearly two decades Gwen Weidman was unsure about the project at first but is excited for people to discover everything else Dixon has to offer.
“Coming from a background of farming you're taking away land from the farmers, and that's just a concern but we all have to accept change… make people more aware of the town of Dixon and the riverfront that we have here, and the boyhood home of Ronald Reagan," says Gwen Weidman.
And while some are worried the Gateway will take away from Dixon’s local businesses, Venier doesn't see it as a problem.
“You know the inquisitive nature of all of us will want to check it out, at first, but fortunately we have so many great family owned restaurants and ethnic food places that have such a good support system locally and regionally that I think we'll be okay,” he explains.
Eight retailers are confirmed to be part of the project including Marriott Hotel, Chipotle, YMCA Child Care Facility and Casey's. They're hoping to be open by the end of the fall.