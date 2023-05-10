Dixon crisis prevention team voices the need for resources in rural communities

DIXON — Dixon Police Department says the Crisis Prevention Team has made officers more prepared to handle crisis situations.
The Crisis Prevention team was created six years ago to better help those struggling with mental health in the City of Dixon.
This partnership includes KSB Hospital, Sinnissippi Centers, and the Lee County, States Attorneys Office.
"Having this team approach being able to have Sinnissippi, KSB, the states attorneys office we can bounce ideas off of each other if we have the opportunity to do so and look for other options that we weren't thinking about at the time,” said Sgt. Aaron Simonton, Dixon Police Department.
Since the groups start they have seen progress within the number of mental health events in Dixon. However, there are still many challenges due to living in a rural area. Many of which revolve around access to treatment.
"As a rural community, the biggest barrier for treatment is transportation, unlike Rockford where you have a mass transit. We don't have that. A lot of our clients have to call 24 hours in to schedule an appointment,” said Rebecca Johanning, Sinnissippi Centers, Director Of Clinical Services.
"The downside, of a rural community is that you don't have the resources as readily available or as close as you want them. The upside of that in a rural community is that we all know each other we all know we will be able to work with each other,” said Charles Boonstra, Lee County, State Attorney.
KSB Hospital and Sinnissippi Centers both say they have seen various types of mental health cases from people in Dixon. This includes schizophrenia and suicidal depression.
Because of the progress made in getting people treatment, the group now meets every other month instead of once a month.