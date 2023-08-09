Dixon continues work on Gateway Development Project with Chipotle groundbreaking and others starting soon

DIXON — Dixon is continuing their work on the Gateway Development Project off of the Interstate 88 tollway. The project will include a hotel, multi-tenant building, restaurants, and gas station.

The project's Chipotle broke ground Wednesday with the hotel and multi-tenant building set to begin construction soon.

13 WREX spoke with Dixon's City Manager who shared their hopes for this project both in Dixon and other Stateline communities.

"Dixon's on the move. We are so excited about this development. It's several years in the making. We're able to bust open the 88 corridor. It's really going to be transformational. Not only quality of life and more options for our local residents but capturing those 16,000 cars going by on Interstate 88 every day," Danny Langloss said.

The big draw for creating this project is location, Langloss said.

"When you look at the area between Aurora and the Quad Cities, you've got not a lot there for people to get off on so we really thought there was an opportunity to capture that," Langloss said.

And after guests come in off of Interstate 88, Dixon Building Official, Tim Shipman, hopes that does not end their time in the city.

"Once they get to this area and they can migrate into our downtown because our downtown is very well developed and so yeah, our goal is to definitely attract people into town as well," Shipman said.

For Dixon residents, this project aims to help with one problem many families continue to face.

"Childcare is a huge need in this area. There's going to be an additional 225-person capacity as it relates to children having access to childcare with the YMCA's development so it's game changing across every single angle," Langloss said.

And although they hope to attract travelers from throughout the Stateline, the City of Dixon sees this as a positive for their community members as well.

"Several new businesses to town which is great and it's out by the tollway so obviously we're going to hopefully bring some business in off the tollway as well but for the City of Dixon as a whole, yeah, it's more offerings for hotels, restaurants," Shipman said.

At this time, the city does not have an official completion date set for the project.