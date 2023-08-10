Dixon City Fire Remembers long-time fire fighter after passing away last week

DIXON --- The Dixon City Fire Department remembered one of its long-term firefighters who recently passed away.
That happened when the department posted on its Facebook page remembering Ed Higby, who worked for the department for 45 years.
In his time with the department he was a volunteer Firefighter, and in recent years he photographed fire scenes and other department events. Also in the post the department asks community members to keep his family in your thoughts and prayers.
A visitation will take place on Friday at Preston-Schilling Funeral Home in Dixon from 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm.