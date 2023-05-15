Dixon City Council passes two items honoring a heroic officer and for new development

DIXON — The Dixon City Council had a full night on the agenda passing multiple resolutions and motions with two of those focusing on police officer Mark Dallas and a new hotel.
The two motions were passed unanimously (5-0).
The city approved honoring Mark Dallas with an honorary street (Mark Dallas Way) running the length of Lincoln Statute Dr. from Peoria Ave. to the football field.
"This is a request from the school district to honor him for what happened in that case," said Dixon Mayor Glen Hughes. "I think it's appropriate, not only being recognized within the community at Dixon, but this is also a partnership working with the school district on something that they were strongly in favor of."
The second motion was for Tax Increment Funding (T.I.F.) for development of a new hotel.
The Fairfield Inn by Marriott would be built on development lot 11 in the Dixon Gateway Subdivision. The T.I.F would help fund the development for the Dixon Lodging LLC.
"For the community, it provides additional tax dollars and the T.I.F. agreement is just a way of helping fund the development and infrastructure of that project of that development," said Mayor Hughes. "This is a key piece of us being able to help a business develop, but also developing to the long term advantage of the community."