Dixon City Council approves $4 million redevelopment agreement for new manufacturing facility

DIXON -- A new manufacturing facility is another step closer to breaking ground in Dixon.
Dixon City Council voted to approve a redevelopment agreement with Jesse Lee Properties LLC.
This will allow a 100,000 square foot manufacturing facility to be built in the Lee county industrial park.
Dixon's City Manager said the redevelopment agreement includes up to $4 million in redevelopment costs through a property tax rebate. When the property tax is paid a reimbursement of 70% will go to Jesse Lee Properties, and 30% will go to the city of Dixon.
Upon completion, Bonnell Industries, Inc. will use the facility.
"With this project here moving all of our manufacturing facility into this new building we can further utilize existing buildings for further operations which is a significantly larger space than what we have now" Joe Bonnell of Bonnell Industries said.
Crews are hoping to break ground on the $10.7 million project in the fall.