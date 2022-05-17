Dixon chaplain receives lifetime achievement award for decades of services

DIXON (WREX) — Many people may have heard of the word chaplain but not quite understand the role they play.
Dr. Rev. Vincent Marrandino can certainly provide as much information as desired.
In his heart, he always wanted to be a chaplain, but it wasn't a road he walked down right away.
He began as a pastor, bouncing from parish to parish until one day, reading the paper helped him quite literally turn the page.
"One day I read an article that said 'have you ever thought about the chaplaincy.' I called the organization that endorses chaplains. The military wasn't an option for me so he what about prisons," Marrandino said.
It didn't take long after that call for Marrandino to land a job.
Seven minutes in fact.
"He called me back and said, I have a position that's open," Marrandino said.
That quick callback brought Marrandino's family to Dixon which kicked off decades of service to the community.
It began as a chaplain at Dixon Correctional Center then moving to be a hospital chaplain at KSB.
Both spots he held for 16 years.
The last seven years, Marrandino has called Dixon Police Department home.
"We started a chaplain program about seven years ago and chaplain Marrandino was instrumental in starting that program," Diixon Police Sgt. Ryan Bivins said.
"We deal with a lot of bad things obviously in the police world. Just to have an additional resource for community members and for officers to provide spiritual and mental well being."
If you have the chance to sit down with Marrandino, he can break down the intricacies of each position he held.
From prison, to the hospital and now the police department.
All of them different in their own right according to Marrandino, but he also sees one strong commonality.
"They still put you in contact with people who are need," Marrandino said.
"That's where we come in with counseling and spiritual guidance and try to help them get through that very difficult journey for them."
A man who provided a guiding light for so many over the years experienced some role reversal a few weeks ago.
The spotlight put on Marrandino as he received a lifetime achievement award for his service.
"I really felt very humbled because I didn't think I deserved an award for the things I did," Marrandino said.
"Just things that I felt I was called to do and I just did them."
Marrandino's humility aside, those that have worked with him over the years validate him getting such recognition.
"He's down to earth and he relates people. He'll give you the shirt off his back. He's just somebody that you can just talk to. He'll just listen and be there for you," Sgt. Bivins said.
In a moment of reflection over the his entire career, Marrandino views everything and everyone he ever experienced as a lesson, as anyone should to progress and grow in life.
"Life is an experience of learning. Everyone I've talked with teaches me something. That sense of continuing to learn," Marrandino said.
If you know anyone else dedicating their life to the 815, you can fill out a nomination form here.