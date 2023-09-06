Division and Fargo Streets in Dixon near the end of road construction

DIXON — The road improvements on both Division and Fargo Streets are set to be completed next week in Dixon.
This comes after almost four years of work that brought changes to underground infrastructure, road resurfacing, and sidewalk improvements.
Much of this work is being completed just outside of Reagan Middle School, something the city hopes can increase students' safety.
"We had some sidewalks that were sort of hit and miss so we had students walking in the street. The crosswalks weren't particularly well defined so students kind of crossed wherever they want so now we've got some definitive areas and we're hoping that both students and parents will utilize those areas as they're marked out to the benefit of everyone," Dixon Public Works Director, Matt Heckman said.
And with residents having experienced the traffic and noise that comes with construction, one resident said she just can't wait for it to be over.
"It was rather dusty. And you know, I always look forward to when school's out because you get some piece in the valley but boy it's been a long ride and we're all glad on Division Street that it is about done," Linda Devine said.