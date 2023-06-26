Divided community gathers in Rockton over draq queen event planned at public library

Update (7:45 p.m.): New Video of protests outside the meeting, which has reached capacity.
Update (7:30 p.m.): The meeting has started. Due to the turnout, 13 WREX's William Ingalls cannot enter the building, as well as many others.
Update (7:00 p.m.): The meeting is set to begin. 13 WREX's William Ingalls is in attendance and will provide updates throughout the evening.
Update (6:45 p.m.): Those gathered and attending the meeting must follow these rules as board members go into session at 7:00 p.m.
• Public comment will be taken at the beginning of the meeting. Those wishing to speak must sign the sign in sheet prior to the call to order. The sign in sheet will request the person's name, topic to be addressed, and whether they are a resident of the Talcott Free Library District. The board reserves the right to grant priority to residents of the district.
• Speakers will be limited to a total of 3 minutes each. At the beginning of the meeting, the board will decide the amount of time to be set aside for public comment. A member of the board will be appointed as time keeper.
• The Board will not tolerate personal attacks or inappropriate language.
• The Board President may cut off comments which are irrelevant, repetitious, scurrilous or disruptive.
• Signs, placards, banners or the like will be allowed inside the building but are asked to be left along the back or sides for the meeting's duration.
ROCKTON – A divided community gathered in Rockton Monday evening to voice their opinions on having a drag queen, Krystal Ball, host a question and answer session at the Talcott Free Library on July 14.
New Video: Crowds gather outside of the meeting...
The invitation on Facebook reads, “Join us in welcoming drag artist, Krystal Ball, who will be stopping in to show off makeup and costuming skills and to answer questions about the art of drag. This program is LGBTQ+ friendly and anyone interested can attend.”
New Video: People for and against the event start to gather...
Community members who oppose and support the event attended the library’s board meeting, in which they were allowed to share their opinions.
