"Discovery Town" temporary exhibit opens at Rockford's Discovery Center on February 11

ROCKFORD — Back by popular demand is "Discovery Town," a temporary exhibit at Discovery Center, which opens February 11 and runs through May 29.
In the exhibit, children play as they learn about the people and places that make up a community.
Each stop on the trip through this miniature city provides opportunities for children to try out adult jobs through role play.
“Children explore and learn about the world around them through role play,” explains Sarah Wolf, executive director at Discovery Center. "While not all children decide so early, it’s fundamental to children’s development for them to understand their potential and their options, and to see themselves in different roles."
While immersed in Discovery Town, children have the ability to explore numerous settings:
- Vet Clinic - Give a furry friend a checkup and then make them pretty at a grooming table.
- Theater - Dress in costume and give a performance.
- Post Office - Sort the mail, fill your bag, and deliver letters all over town.
- Airport - Sort and load packages, fire up the engine and pilot the way to anywhere in the world.
- Pizza Shop - Take an order, prepare, bake, and serve up pizza.
- Fire Station - Answer emergency calls, suit up in firefighter gear, drive the fire truck and then battle a blaze.
- Classroom - Be the teacher or the student and enjoy school-themed activities,
- Town Park - Enjoy outdoor games in this big green space and take a spin on the sock-skating rink.
- Town Zoo - Check out the giant giraffe, lion, zebra, and monkey.