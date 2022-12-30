 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Rock River at Latham Park affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

An ice jam is affecting water levels in this area. River forecasts
during ice jams are less certain due to many complicated factors.
Significant river ice cover can cause large water level fluctuations
and flooding with little advanced notice. River ice may also cause
gauge observations to be inaccurate.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by Saturday afternoon.

&&


...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR AN ICE JAM REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam continues.

* WHERE...Rock River at Latham Park.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Water overflows low-lying river banks along
Baldwin Drive and North Pier Drive in Machesney Park. Winnebago
County considers "no wake" order for the Rock River.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 5:30 PM CST Friday the stage was 8.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river stage is expected to gradually fall over
the next few days.
- Action stage is 8.0 feet.
- Flood stage is 9.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Discovery Center to hold kid friendly New Years Eve Celebration

  • Updated
  • 0
Discovery Center New Years.JPG
Dillon Valencia

ROCKFORD (WREX) — With New Years Eve quickly approaching, feel free to include the kids in the celebrations, a little earlier than normal. The Discovery Center in Rockford will have their "countdown to fun" New Years celebrations throughout the day on December 31st. 

Some of these celebrations include a ball drop and confetti shot in the air each hour from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.. Also, an arts and crafts session to allow children to create noisemakers and party hats, plus they are continuing their winter wonderland sock skating rink.

"Sometimes parents want them to feel included but then its really nice to be able to put them to bed and the parents can have their own celebration and choose to stay up until midnight," said Annmarie Walker, the Marketing Director for Discovery Center.

The museum will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on December 31st, with the ball and confetti crops starting at 12 p.m. Admission is $10 per child and free for children 1 and under. 

"Sometimes the parents of young ones, by 10 o clock,  are ready to call it quits too," said Walker.

"This gives everyone the opportunity to celebrate and for kids to feel that joy". 