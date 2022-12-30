Discovery Center to hold kid friendly New Years Eve Celebration

ROCKFORD (WREX) — With New Years Eve quickly approaching, feel free to include the kids in the celebrations, a little earlier than normal. The Discovery Center in Rockford will have their "countdown to fun" New Years celebrations throughout the day on December 31st.
Some of these celebrations include a ball drop and confetti shot in the air each hour from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.. Also, an arts and crafts session to allow children to create noisemakers and party hats, plus they are continuing their winter wonderland sock skating rink.
"Sometimes parents want them to feel included but then its really nice to be able to put them to bed and the parents can have their own celebration and choose to stay up until midnight," said Annmarie Walker, the Marketing Director for Discovery Center.
The museum will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on December 31st, with the ball and confetti crops starting at 12 p.m. Admission is $10 per child and free for children 1 and under.
"Sometimes the parents of young ones, by 10 o clock, are ready to call it quits too," said Walker.
"This gives everyone the opportunity to celebrate and for kids to feel that joy".