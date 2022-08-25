Discovery Center to hold Bubble Festival on September 10

ROCKFORD (WREX) — On Saturday, September 10, enjoy a sudsy day of fusing art and science at Discovery Center's "2022 Bubble Festival."
The Festival includes four live shows by professional bubble artist Ben Jimenez as well as the Bubble-Palooza playground for children after each show.
During his 30-minute show, Jimenez will showcase bubble stunts while sharing bubble science facts and getting the audience involved.
He uses his bare hands and a couple of simple tools to create mind-boggling bubble sculptures, magic, people inside bubbles, and more.
The Bubble-Palooza playground allows children to practice their own bubbly tricks and test soapy skills with art and science activities.
Morning shows at 10:00 and 11:00 a.m. are geared more towards young children.
The 1:00 and 2:00 shows are geared towards elementary-aged children and older where science principles are incorporated.
Tickets are $3 for members, $5 for the public (museum entry is an extra $10) and free to children aged 1 and younger.
Reservations can be made online or by phone at 815-963-6769.