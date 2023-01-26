Discovery Center opens new exhibit on Viscosity

Rockford (WREX) — The Discovery Center Museum revealed a new hands-on exhibit yesterday. That exhibit is "Viscosity Tubes," which explores the concept of viscosity in a fun way.
The exhibit consists of tubes filled with liquids of varying thicknesses and viscosities in distinct colors. Guests then can control and compare the movement of the bubbles through the liquids.
That demonstrates how thicker liquids with a higher viscosity provide more resistance than thinner ones.
Thermo Fisher Scientific inspired this exhibit in the Rockford Region. Brian Webb of Thermo Fisher Scientific talked about how this sponsor fits their goals of helping the community.
"We are thrilled to sponsor this important viscosity exhibit. Our partnership with the Discovery Center helps us fulfill our goals of supporting our community and helping build the next generation of scientists," said Brian Webb, Director of Protein Biology R&D at Thermo Fisher Scientific.