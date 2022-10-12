Discovery Center Museum presents 'Spooky Science'

ROCKFORD (WREX) — On Friday, October 28, the Discovery Center Museum in Rockford is hosting a Spooky Science party for children from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m.
Spooky Science invites families to come in costume and bring their trick-or-treating bags.
This not-so-scary evening will be full of spooktacular high-jinks including:
- Glowing glob concoctions
- Halloween button creations
- Electrical energy that will make your hair stand on end
- Spider races
- Testing your air with air-zookas
- Ghost rocket launches
- Coffee Filter Bat Designs
- Pool noodle monsters
Children will have "skele-tons" of fun and be able to take home stickers, temporary tattoos, bouncy balls, and other "treats."
Admission to the event and activities is $11 per person for the general public, $3 per person for members, and free for children ages 1 and younger.