Discovery Center Museum presents 'Spooky Science'

  • Updated
  • 0
ROCKFORD (WREX) — On Friday, October 28, the Discovery Center Museum in Rockford is hosting a Spooky Science party for children from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Spooky Science invites families to come in costume and bring their trick-or-treating bags. 

This not-so-scary evening will be full of spooktacular high-jinks including:

  • Glowing glob concoctions
  • Halloween button creations
  • Electrical energy that will make your hair stand on end
  • Spider races
  • Testing your air with air-zookas
  • Ghost rocket launches
  • Coffee Filter Bat Designs
  • Pool noodle monsters
Children will have "skele-tons" of fun and be able to take home stickers, temporary tattoos, bouncy balls, and other "treats."

Admission to the event and activities is $11 per person for the general public, $3 per person for members, and free for children ages 1 and younger. 

