 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Discovery Center Museum hosts kindergarten preparedness event August 19

  • Updated
  • 0
Countdown to Kindergarten

ROCKFORD (WREX) — On Friday, August 19, the Discovery Center Museum is hosting a free event for preschoolers and incoming kindergarteners (ages 3 to 6) from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

"Countdown to Kindergarten" is an informative, interactive opportunity for children to try activities similar to what they would do in kindergarten. 

Kindergarten Astronaut

During the event, children can hop on a real school bus, enjoy story time, create art, practice sorting, work on cutting and lacing, and more.

Families can also enjoy playing at Discovery Center at no cost and connecting with local community resources.

Kindergarten gears

The first 400 families will receive a free copy of the book, "Kindergarten, Here I Come!"

To register for the event, go to Discovery Center's website or call 815-963-6769.

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Recommended for you