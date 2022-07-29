Discovery Center Museum hosts kindergarten preparedness event August 19

ROCKFORD (WREX) — On Friday, August 19, the Discovery Center Museum is hosting a free event for preschoolers and incoming kindergarteners (ages 3 to 6) from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.
"Countdown to Kindergarten" is an informative, interactive opportunity for children to try activities similar to what they would do in kindergarten.
During the event, children can hop on a real school bus, enjoy story time, create art, practice sorting, work on cutting and lacing, and more.
Families can also enjoy playing at Discovery Center at no cost and connecting with local community resources.
The first 400 families will receive a free copy of the book, "Kindergarten, Here I Come!"
To register for the event, go to Discovery Center's website or call 815-963-6769.