Discovery Center Museum explores laws of motion with pumpkins on November 6

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WREX) — Not sure what to do with a rotting jack-o'-lantern on your porch after Halloween?
Take your pumpkin to Rockford's Discovery Center on Sunday, November 6 for the museum's annual "Smashing Pumpkins" event.
Newton's Laws of Motion take on new perspective as a pumpkins turn into exciting science.
Send your jack-o'-lantern flying through the air with a giant trebuchet, a counterweight catapult used in medieval times, or surrender it for target practice.
Create your own miniature catapult and celebrate with autumn crafts and activities.
At the end of the special festivities, pumpkin pieces are collected and fed to local livestock.
Special activities are outside from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., but the museum is open from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Admission pricing includes all activities and is $10 per person for the general public; free for members and children ages 1 and younger.
Parking is free.
For additional information, go online or call 815-963-6769.