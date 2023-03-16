Discovery Center in Rockford offers spring break hours for families starting March 20

ROCKFORD, Ill. — The Discovery Center children's museum will be open for special hours starting March 20 to accommodate families with children on Spring Break.
In addition to more than 300 hands-on exhibits, Discovery Center is holding "Spring Into Science" for the next two weeks.
There will be special activities Mondays through Fridays including:
- Planetarium shows at 11:00 a.m., 1:00 p.m., and 3:00 p.m.
- Live science shows at 12:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m.
- Special science and springtime craft activities from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
The museum is normally closed on Mondays, but will be open for the next two Mondays, March 20 and 27, in addition to its normal hours.
Spring Break hours are as follows:
- Monday, March 20 through Saturday, April 8: open every day from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sunday, April 9: Closed for Easter holiday
- Tuesday, April 11: Normal hours resume
Activities are included with general admission to Discovery Center.
General admission prices are $10 for adults and $10 for children aged 2 to 17.
Discovery Center Members and children under age 1 are free.
Admission to the temporary exhibit, "Discovery Town," is an extra $1 for the public and free to museum members.
For more information, call (815) 963-6769 or log onto the website website at www.discoverycentermuseum.org