 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Discovery Center announces new hours beginning April 20th

  • 0
Discovery Center Logo.png

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford's Discovery Center is making some changes in their operations beginning April 20th.

The center announced Friday that session times will now be eliminated.

Guests are now welcome to stay and play all day from the time it opens until it closes.

With those session times being eliminated, the center also announced new hours of operation.

Hours will expand to Wednesday-Friday 9:30 am to 4:00 pm and Saturday-Sunday 9:30 am to 4:30 pm.

Advance ticket purchases for the public and member reservations will be encouraged, but not required. 

Advance tickets guarantee entry to the museum; walk-up admission is subject to capacity limits.

On extremely busy days the museum may have walk-in guests wait until other guests leave.

“Advance tickets are a good idea for our most popular times: weekend mornings, school holidays, special events, and during inclement weather,” explains Marketing Director Ann Marie Walker.

Admission to Discovery Center is $10/person for the public and FREE to members and children ages 1 and younger. Masks are encouraged, but not required for guests.

Discovery Center’s temporary exhibit, Discovery Town, will be open through May 30 for an additional $1 for the Public and free to museum members.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Producer

Ethan Wiles is a producer at 13 WREX. Ethan started at WREX in the spring of 2021 after graduating from NIU where he majored in journalism with a minor in communications.

Recommended for you