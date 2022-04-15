Discovery Center announces new hours beginning April 20th

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford's Discovery Center is making some changes in their operations beginning April 20th.
The center announced Friday that session times will now be eliminated.
Guests are now welcome to stay and play all day from the time it opens until it closes.
With those session times being eliminated, the center also announced new hours of operation.
Hours will expand to Wednesday-Friday 9:30 am to 4:00 pm and Saturday-Sunday 9:30 am to 4:30 pm.
Advance ticket purchases for the public and member reservations will be encouraged, but not required.
Advance tickets guarantee entry to the museum; walk-up admission is subject to capacity limits.
On extremely busy days the museum may have walk-in guests wait until other guests leave.
“Advance tickets are a good idea for our most popular times: weekend mornings, school holidays, special events, and during inclement weather,” explains Marketing Director Ann Marie Walker.
Admission to Discovery Center is $10/person for the public and FREE to members and children ages 1 and younger. Masks are encouraged, but not required for guests.
Discovery Center’s temporary exhibit, Discovery Town, will be open through May 30 for an additional $1 for the Public and free to museum members.