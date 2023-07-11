 Skip to main content
Disaster field operation centers opening for March 31 storms

  • Updated
SBA LOANS

The Small Business Administration is opening business recovery centers to assist small businesses affected by the severe storms on March 31. 

Illinois small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small aquaculture businesses, and private nonprofits can apply. The application is for low-interest Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDLs). 

The local centers will be open in Boone and Lee Counties.

Representatives will be available to answer questions about the disaster loan program and help business owners complete their applications. 

The Boone Co. center will be located at 1455 McKinley Ave. Belvidere, IL.

Opening Date: Wednesday, July 12, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Open: Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Closed: Sunday

Closing Permanently: Saturday, July 22 at 2 p.m.

Lee Co. recovery center will be located at 309 S. Galena Ave. Dixon, IL.

Opening Date: Wednesday, July 12, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Open: Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Closed: Sunday

Closing Permanently: Wednesday, July 26 at 4 p.m.

More information on the centers and SBA can be found at sba.gov. 

