Disabled voters sue Wisconsin over absentee ballot rule

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- During the pandemic, drop boxes and mail-in ballots became more and more popular, with only 54% of 2020 voters voting in person.
Since then, those privileges have been under attack, according to a group of disabled voters suing Wisconsin.
Back in July, a Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling eliminated ballot drop boxes across the state. The court writing "a voter must personally mail or deliver in person the voter's absentee ballot to the municipal clerk, not to an inanimate object."
The ruling prevented disabled voters, from confidently casting an absentee ballot in local elections fearing the use of the assistance they require would be illegal.
Four disabled Americans went to court. The case was Carey V. WEC.
The group argued Wisconsin law didn't allow disabled voters to receive third-party assistance in returning properly marked absentee ballots infringing their right to vote.
They won that case.
The judge ruling if defendants cannot or will not give plaintiffs assurances that their right to vote will be protected, this court must do so."
Advocates for disability rights point out that although we saw a huge increase in disabled voters in 2020, they still participated at a lower rate than non-disabled Americans.