DIGGING DEEPER: What dangerous chemicals are at the La Salle chemical plant?

LA SALLE (WREX) — Residents are still searching for answers hours after the Carus Chemical plant exploded on Wednesday.
Every manufacturing plant is required to list all of their potentially hazardous chemicals with the EPA.
Carus Chemical lists 13 chemicals with the EPA including:
- Aluminum oxide
- Barium
- Barium compounds
- Copper compounds
- Hydrochloric acid
- Lead compounds
- Manganese compounds
- Mercury
- Mercury compounds
- Nitrate compounds
- Nitric acid
- Sulfuric acid
- Zinc compounds
Of those 13 compounds, Carus listed three of them with a hazard profile: barium, hydrochloric acid and mercury.
On the EPA site, it tags barium with a concern for urinary impacts, hydrochloric acid with respiratory issues and mercury with nervous system impacts.
To be clear, as of Wednesday, officials have not reported if any of these chemicals were released as a result of the fire. The only chemical officials have warned of is a green chemical that isn't harmful to the touch.
