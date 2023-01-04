 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Patchy Slick Spots Overnight...

Periods of light snow, at times mixed with freezing drizzle, will
continue tonight. Temperatures are expected to hover in the 30 to
32 degree range. Since recent rain may have washed away prior
road treatments, patchy slick spots may develop overnight
particularly on elevated or less traveled surfaces. If you will be
driving through tonight, leave extra travel time and check road
conditions prior to leaving. When driving, be alert for possible
icy spots on roads, and slow down and increase following distance
if you do encounter slick conditions.

DIGGING DEEPER: Freeport's new camera program targets area that saw 75% of city's gun crimes between 2019-2021

  • Updated
  • 0
Freeport police

13 WREX Digs Deeper into where Freeport's gun crime has been and whether Freeport's new program is in the best place to succeed

FREEPORT (WREX) — On Monday, Freeport City Council approved a program that will hand out free Ring Doorbell cameras to people in a certain area of the city.

Police said they used data to break down where they wanted the cameras to go to give them extra eyes in an area with high crime.

WREX sent multiple Freedom of Information Act requests to the Freeport Police Department in 2021 asking for the number of shots fired, shootings and murders along with their locations. Between 2019 and 2021, the department logged 185 of these calls and nearly 75% of them land in the area carved out in the program.

On January 4, 2023, Freeport Police Chief Matt Summers says that he has on average seven patrol officers to cover a city of 23,000 people. Because of the lack of manpower, he hopes the cameras can provide consistent eyes, and act as a deterrent to criminals.

Summers also hopes that people continue to take interest in sharing Ring camera video after a family donated 46 cameras to the department last year. Summers also left the door open to buying more than the 35 cameras approved by council on Tuesday if there's still demand.

"I know that there's some other people who have reached out to further this down the road, and this is just a pilot program, just a kickoff, and if this goes well, we'll find more funds somehow and partner with other people to bring more cameras in," Summers said.

Freeport will send an updated release when the cameras are in hand and ready to be given out.

Investigative Reporter

William Ingalls is the Investigative Reporter at WREX. He joined the team in 2019 as a photographer after graduating with a Bachelor's Degree in Journalism and English from Augustana College. William was born and raised in Rockford.

