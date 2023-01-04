DIGGING DEEPER: Freeport's new camera program targets area that saw 75% of city's gun crimes between 2019-2021

FREEPORT (WREX) — On Monday, Freeport City Council approved a program that will hand out free Ring Doorbell cameras to people in a certain area of the city.
Police said they used data to break down where they wanted the cameras to go to give them extra eyes in an area with high crime.
WREX sent multiple Freedom of Information Act requests to the Freeport Police Department in 2021 asking for the number of shots fired, shootings and murders along with their locations. Between 2019 and 2021, the department logged 185 of these calls and nearly 75% of them land in the area carved out in the program.
On January 4, 2023, Freeport Police Chief Matt Summers says that he has on average seven patrol officers to cover a city of 23,000 people. Because of the lack of manpower, he hopes the cameras can provide consistent eyes, and act as a deterrent to criminals.
Summers also hopes that people continue to take interest in sharing Ring camera video after a family donated 46 cameras to the department last year. Summers also left the door open to buying more than the 35 cameras approved by council on Tuesday if there's still demand.
"I know that there's some other people who have reached out to further this down the road, and this is just a pilot program, just a kickoff, and if this goes well, we'll find more funds somehow and partner with other people to bring more cameras in," Summers said.
Freeport will send an updated release when the cameras are in hand and ready to be given out.