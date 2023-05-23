DIGGING DEEPER: Cherry Valley Elementary School staff members react to additional time in school day

CHERRY VALLEY — Cherry Valley faculty members are reacting to the choice to extend their school days by 45 minutes for the 2023-2024 school year.
The principal of Cherry Valley Elementary School gave 13 WREX insight into this change and how they hope it affects not just the students but those closest to them as well.
"The decision was made because we want to help our students and keep our students focused and want to make sure that our students are growing up to be the best that they can be and we want to have a hand in that and work with our families to help them also learn ways that they can help support their students. it's been a tough time for our students and teachers," Carolyn Timm said.
Timm also said the main goal of these additional 45 minutes is simply catching most of the students up from missed opportunities due to remote learning.
"I really hope that the students gain their self confidence and we really hope that they grow academically with the ultimate goal of being at grade level as we have several students who are behind naturally because of the learning loss from Covid," Timm said.
Stephanie Schmitz is both an educator and parent of Cherry Valley Elementary School students. She agrees that this change will help to make up for the struggles schools faced just a few years ago.
"I think it's fantastic. I think it gives them an opportunity to catch up with the girl that they lost for the year that was a little shaky and I think it's a great opportunity for them to just rebuild some more confidence in the workroom, the classroom," Schmitz said.
And when it comes to struggles, the students currently learning at grade level are just as much of a concern.
"To support our students and apply that extra instructional time, that extra time for students to process, provide interventions if needed for students and really even to help enrich those students that maybe are at level," Timm said.
One teacher hopes the work they put in is able to come to fruition with this big change.
"I am very excited. Generally teachers work very hard so we're hoping that when we work really hard, and we go intentional instruction that our students will benefit from that," said Angel Ballard.
And as for future school years, Cherry Valley Elementary keeps their focus on only what's coming next.
"Staff members at Cherry Valley are excited about it. I mean, they voted it in. They understand and see the need to and it might just be a one year opportunity for us but with that opportunity we're going to take advantage of the time that we have been given," Timm said.
This change was voted on by Cherry Valley Elementary School teachers as to whether or not it would be implemented.