Dick Durbin visits Amboy on Tuesday to discuss SIREN Act

ROCKFORD, Ill. — U.S Senator Dick Durbin was in Amboy, Illinois Tuesday to discuss SIREN act grant funds given to Amboy Fire Protection District.
The act, created in 2018, started as a part of a farm bill. Senator Durbin (D-IL) and Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) introduced the SIREN Reauthorization Act, that would extend funding to rural EMS and fire agencies nationwide.
This is Amboy Fire Protection District's third time getting funds from the grant, resulting in a total of $360,000.
Amboy has used the funds to bring on more frontline workers, put them through EMS training, and get new equipment.
"This Amboy fire district had 400 calls last year, I mean they're busy, a lot of local residents but also visitors from the campground and things like that, and if you have people that are well equipped and well trained, they're going to be saving lives, there's no question about it," Durbin said.
When the bill was first introduced in 2018, it had $5 million dollars in funding and since then has grown to 10.5 million.