...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT THURSDAY NIGHT...

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency forecasts Unhealthy
for fine particulate matter statewide on Wednesday June 28th and
Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups for fine particulate matter statewide
for Thursday June 29th.

Smoke from wildfires in Canada continues in the region, pushing air
quality into the unhealthy or worse categories. Air Quality Index
forecasts and levels can normally be found at AirNow.gov, but the
unique widespread nature of this episode prompted this additional
alert.

Sensitive individuals, including people with heart or lung disease,
older adults, children and teenagers, minority populations, and
outdoor workers should avoid long or intense outdoor activity.
Everyone else should reduce long or intense outdoor activity and take
more breaks during outdoor activity.

Residents are urged to reduce pollution levels. Air quality
forecasts and tips on how you can reduce your emissions and protect
your health can be found at www.airnow.gov.

Media contact...217 558 1536.

Dick Durbin visits Amboy on Tuesday to discuss SIREN Act

  • Updated
  • 0

ROCKFORD, Ill. — U.S Senator Dick Durbin was in Amboy, Illinois Tuesday to discuss SIREN act grant funds given to Amboy Fire Protection District. 

The act, created in 2018, started as a part of a farm bill. Senator Durbin (D-IL) and Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) introduced the SIREN Reauthorization Act, that would extend funding to rural EMS and fire agencies nationwide. 

This is Amboy Fire Protection District's third time getting funds from the grant, resulting in a total of $360,000. 

Amboy has used the funds to bring on more frontline workers, put them through EMS training, and get new equipment. 

"This Amboy fire district had 400 calls last year, I mean they're busy, a lot of local residents but also visitors from the campground and things like that, and if you have people that are well equipped and well trained, they're going to be saving lives, there's no question about it," Durbin said. 

When the bill was first introduced in 2018, it had $5 million dollars in funding and since then has grown to 10.5 million. 

