Dial-A Carol Hits a milestone number before the Final day

ILLINOIS (WREX)— A annual tradition at the University of Illinois reached milestone number before the last day of the service.
That tradition is Dial-A-Carol, where anyone can call and request a holiday song be sung to them live. According to some carolers they receive calls from people all over the world.
They are made up of mostly volunteer students who dedicate part of their finals week study time to sing.
On Tuesday they reached a milestone number of 5,000 thousand Christmas carols sung in the programs history.
The last night people could place a call to Dial-A-Carol was yesterday at midnight.