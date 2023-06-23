DEVELOPING: Man stabbed Friday on 19th Avenue in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. — On Friday at 5:03 p.m., Rockford Police report that a man was stabbed and sustained life-threatening injuries.
The incident happened in the 2200 block of 19th Avenue.
