 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

DEVELOPING: Man stabbed Friday on 19th Avenue in Rockford

  • Updated
  • 0
Rockford-Police-Horizontal
By Breane Lyga

ROCKFORD, Ill. — On Friday at 5:03 p.m., Rockford Police report that a man was stabbed and sustained life-threatening injuries.

The incident happened in the 2200 block of 19th Avenue.

This is a developing story. More details will be posted as they become available.

Tags

Recommended for you