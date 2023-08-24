Destination Downtown with Derek Bayne: Rochelle

ROCHELLE, Ill. — Downtown Rochelle, like many other small towns around us, is feeling revitalized.

"Now all these small towns are coming back," said Teresa Petry, owner of multiple businesses downtown. "I think it's fantastic. I think it brings back community, togetherness. Everybody supporting everyone else."

"It's just getting better and better," says Haley Brill, co-owner of Midwestern Clothing Co. "There's so much more to offer down here. There's good food. There's good shopping. It's just a good experience. It's beautiful down here in the summertime. The city does so well with the flowers. It's just really nice to have downtown."

Rochelle's economy is boosted by its location, both off two major highways and two major rail lines. The Hub City offers a premiere place for trainspotters.

"People come from all over to watch the trains," says Mayor John Bearrows. "It's amazing. They have an observation deck. I see a lot of people down there with their cameras taking videos of the trains. A lot of people are into the trains."

That includes James Frazier, who lives in Blue River, Wis., and made a point to stop in Rochelle on his way back from a vacation in Michigan. He makes regular trips to watch the trains in Rochelle.

"I like the facility they have provided and also the rail traffic," Frazier says. "Being a rail nut, I like to stop and watch trains."

After you've gotten your fill of trains, you can fill up on some fresh food. Acres and Scalehouse are two of the businesses Petry operates in one building downtown. Acres has a bistro feel, with an outdoor seating area and an open kitchen. Or head downstairs to Scalehouse, with an upscale bar made from farm items like a grain bin and a corn crib. It also features handmade tables from Petry's brother, and old farm decor, plus pictures of local farmers as a tribute to her family's and community's agricultural history. She wants people to come check out what her hometown has to offer.

"Surprisingly, there's people that still live here and come downtown and don't know anything's here," Petry said.

The old Hub Theatre across the street is now Kennay Farms Distilling, an impressive restoration project to a historic building.

"It's very nostalgic," says Rick Kennay, owner of Kennay Farms Distilling. "You all have fond memories of the movies we saw as kids. I think I saw the Love Bug here, Mary Poppins. All the popular ones were here."

Now people can make new memories sampling beer and spirits, all made with materials from Kennay's farm in Ashton. Kennay Farms Distilling is part of Rochelle's revitalization over the past five years, but many businesses have been around for decades. That includes El Sol, the kind of place you might walk right past if you don't know better.

"We are a little hole in the wall and sometimes people miss us," says El Sol manager Angela Rincon. "But you won't regret it after we fill your bellies."

Aldo's Pizza has been serving up Italian food since 1979, while Hub City Furniture and Quinn's Jewelry are other downtown staples that have been around for decades.

"We look at people as people," said Marvin Quinn, owner of Quinn's Jewelry. "Not as trying to get in their pocketbooks like a lot of stores. We try to be honest and help them out."

That feeling of helping each other out permeates through this community, which did not lose a single business due to the pandemic, according to Mayor Bearrows. A 'shop local' program helped businesses stay afloat and incentivize the community to support their neighbors.

"It's a close-knit community," says Shane Erdman, who owns several businesses in Rochelle. "Everybody knows everybody. Everybody works to come together. They believe in local shopping, local business. I think everybody's pretty proud of that."

The Flagg Township Museum gives a glimpse into Rochelle's rich history, which includes printing the first Playboy Magazine.

"The story is Hugh Hefner came west looking for a printer and talked with Rochelle Printing in Rochelle," explains Jan Devore, the director of Flagg Township Museum. "They agreed to do the text of the first five Playboys."

Downtown Rochelle has had its ups and downs through the decades, but its status as the Hub City remains, and it looks to grow even more in the coming years.

"If you're looking to have that small-town feel, if you haven't had the opportunity to drive through downtown Rochelle, it's worth taking a look at," Mayor Bearrows said. "It really has improved greatly and we're very proud of that."

"I think Rochelle has a very beautiful downtown," said Sheila Quinn, owner of Quinn's Jewelry. "I think they've done a nice job with the flowers and flags they put out. I think it's a nice, attractive downtown."

"It's an agricultural destination town," said Rick Kennay.