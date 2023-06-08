Destination Downtown with Derek Bayne: Freeport

FREEPORT (WREX) — Downtown Freeport is steeped in history, but it keeps an eye on the future.
"Successful communities have successful downtowns," Freeport Mayor Jodi Miller said. "We really focus in our summer months to draw people in, help our economy and grow our businesses. And then hopefully the people that are drawn in will say, 'You know, I want to go shopping back in Freeport. I want to have that burger back in Freeport.'"
That burger might be from Mort's, a downtown staple for almost 40 years. It started when owner Mike Marten's dad and uncle opened it in 1984 and still keeps a friendly vibe.
"We try our best everyday to do what we do," Marten said. "That's burgers and that's cold beer. They know they're going to come in, get greeted with a smile. We say hello to everybody. It doesn't matter who you are. You walk through that door, you're family, you're friends and you're here to have a good time."
Mort's shares a block with several other longtime businesses in downtown Freeport. The Lindo Theater turned 100 years old last year, while another local legend runs a flower shop that's been in her family for more than eight decades.
"We had a spell there for awhile where downtown Freeport was really struggling," said Brooke Deininger, owner of Deininger's Floral Shop. "Over the last five years, the downtown has really taken off."
That could mean repurposing some buildings for downtown housing.
"We're going to be refocusing on upper floor residential," said Andrea Schultz Winter, the development director for the Greater Freeport Partnership. "See how these buildings can be fully utilized from our ground floor spaces all the way up to our 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th stories so that we have more people living downtown."
History is all around downtown Freeport. Tutty's Crossing is a popular trailhead named for Tutty Baker, the founder of Freeport, whose wife helped coin the city's name.
"Tutty was notorious for giving free fairy rides," explains Mayor Miller. "And [Tutty's wife Phoebe Baker] said, 'What do you think this is? A free port?'"
Downtown Freeport also features Debate Square, the site of the 2nd Abraham Lincoln-Stephen Douglas Senatorial debate in 1858.
"It's very pivotal because of the Freeport Doctrine that eventually would win Lincoln the presidency a couple of years later," says Nicole Haas, the brand director for the Greater Freeport Partnership. "To know that history was here, and also the site was commemorated by President Roosevelt during his term, so a lot of consistency in how important Freeport is to build this legacy of historical significance in this area."
There's no debate about Freeport's favorite ice cream shop. Union Dairy has served up ice cream for more than a century, and continues to delight kids and kids at heart.
"A lot of people come in, they're in their 60s and 70s, and say they came here when they were kids," says Union Dairy General Manager Holly Snyder. "It's great to see that tradition of coming in and getting ice cream and just enjoying it with the family."
And you can't forget about the pretzels. Pretzel Pride courses through the downtown, with local businesses rooting for one another.
"There's just really good camaraderie with all the different business owners," says Alexa Nissen, owner of 9 East Coffee. "We support each other. We try to work together."
"It's a great place to come check out friendly service, a great selection, great pricing and just a fun downtown," said longtime Riteway Furniture and Appliance owner Cal Wescott.
From events like Music on Chicago filling the streets during the summer, to the history embedded in the community and everything in between, Freeport offers something everyone can enjoy.
"Downtown is fun," said Snyder of Union Dairy.
"There's always something to do in our downtown," adds Mayor Miller.
"There is change happening here and it's because of so much support and potential in the people who are making this a hot spot in downtown Freeport," says Haas.