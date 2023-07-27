Destination Downtown with Derek Bayne: Cherry Valley

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CDT
FOR EAST CENTRAL OGLE...NORTHWESTERN DE KALB AND SOUTHEASTERN
WINNEBAGO COUNTIES...

At 843 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Cherry Valley,
or 7 miles southwest of Belvidere, moving northeast at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected.

Locations impacted include...
Rockford, Rockford Airport, Cherry Valley, Kirkland, New Milford,
Monroe Center and Fairdale.

Including the following interstates...
I-39 between mile markers 113 and 123.
I-90 between mile markers 17 and 18.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 AM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central Illinois and northeast Illinois,
including the following areas, in north central Illinois, Boone
and Winnebago. In northeast Illinois, McHenry.

* WHEN...Until 145 AM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding
may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Roads and streets may
be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 839 PM CDT, doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
nearly stationary thunderstorms. Up to 1 inch of rain has
fallen northwest of Rockford.
- Rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches are possible with these
storms. Additional storms may move into the area over the
next 1 to 2 hours.
- Some locations that may experience minor flooding include...
Rockford, Crystal Lake, Algonquin, Lake in the Hills,
McHenry, Belvidere, Woodstock, Huntley, Loves Park, Machesney
Park, Roscoe, Fox Lake, Harvard, Island Lake, South Beloit,
Rockton, Marengo, Poplar Grove, Rockford Airport and Cary.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flood Advisory means minor flooding along waterways and other poor
drainage areas is imminent or may already be occurring. Persons in
the advisory area should use caution and avoid flood waters.

&&

Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT
FOR NORTHWESTERN WINNEBAGO COUNTY...

At 834 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Rockton, moving
east at 10 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...
Shirland and Harrison.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


TORNADO...POSSIBLE;
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of Illinois and northwest Indiana, including the
following areas, in Illinois, Boone, Central Cook, De Kalb,
DuPage, Eastern Will, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, La Salle,
Lake IL, Lee, McHenry, Northern Cook, Northern Will, Ogle,
Southern Cook, Southern Will and Winnebago. In northwest Indiana,
Jasper, Lake IN, Newton and Porter.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding
may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Underpasses may be
flooded. Roads and streets may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Thunderstorms with heavy rainfall rates up to 2 inches per
hour are possible this evening as a frontal boundary moves
across northern Illinois and northwest Indiana. Despite
relatively low soil moisture values due to ongoing drought
conditions in some areas, conditions are favorable for rain
rates that that could still cause flash flooding, especially
in urban areas.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flood Watch for flash flooding means rapid-onset flooding is
possible, but not yet certain, based upon the latest forecasts.
Flash flooding is a dangerous situation. Persons with interests
along area rivers, creeks, and other waterways should monitor the
latest forecasts and be prepared to take action should flooding
develop.

&&

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
562 IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT /3 AM EDT/ SATURDAY FOR THE
FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 18 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS

LIVINGSTON

IN EAST CENTRAL ILLINOIS

FORD                  IROQUOIS

IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS

BOONE                 DE KALB               LA SALLE
LEE                   OGLE                  WINNEBAGO

IN NORTHEAST ILLINOIS

COOK                  DUPAGE                GRUNDY
KANE                  KANKAKEE              KENDALL
LAKE IL               MCHENRY               WILL

IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES

IN NORTHWEST INDIANA

BENTON                JASPER                LAKE IN
NEWTON                PORTER

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALGONQUIN, AURORA, BELVIDERE,
BOLINGBROOK, BOURBONNAIS, BUFFALO GROVE, BYRON, CAROL STREAM,
CHESTERTON, CHICAGO, COAL CITY, CRYSTAL LAKE, DEKALB, DEMOTTE,
DIXON, DOWNERS GROVE, DWIGHT, ELGIN, EVANSTON, FAIRBURY, FOWLER,
GARY, GIBSON CITY, GILMAN, GURNEE, HAMMOND, JOLIET, KANKAKEE,
KENTLAND, LA SALLE, LEMONT, LOMBARD, MARSEILLES, MCHENRY,
MENDOTA, MERRILLVILLE, MINOOKA, MOROCCO, MORRIS, MUNDELEIN,
NAPERVILLE, OAK LAWN, OREGON, ORLAND PARK, OSWEGO, OTTAWA,
OXFORD, PARK FOREST, PAXTON, PLANO, PONTIAC, PORTAGE, RENSSELAER,
ROCHELLE, ROCKFORD, ROSELAWN, SCHAUMBURG, STREATOR, SYCAMORE,
VALPARAISO, WATSEKA, WAUKEGAN, WHEATON, WILMINGTON, WOODSTOCK,
AND YORKVILLE.

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Peak heat index values of up to 105 to 110 degrees
occurring.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Illinois and
northwest Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Destination Downtown with Derek Bayne: Cherry Valley

  • Updated
  • 0

Derek Bayne takes us to what a lot of locals call a "hidden gem" of a downtown

CHERRY VALLEY (WREX) — There's a prevailing thought when it comes to downtown Cherry Valley. Three different people we spoke with called it a hidden gem. To find the hidden gem, just follow the red brick road.

Cherry Valley brick road.jpg

"I love the old-world charm of the bricks," said Rosalie Salamone, owner of Salamone's Italian Restaurant, a downtown staple for 23 years.

"Everybody loves them," Nancy Belt, President of the Cherry Valley Historical Society, says of the bricks that line the road. "That's what you see when you come into town. It still makes it feel like an old town. Like an old village you would go into back in the day."

Back in the day it was called Butler. But there was already a town called Butler in Illinois, so Cherry Valley was picked from a hat. Several buildings still stand from that era, including the Cherry Valley Cafe, which used to be a bank.

Cattle and Cream.jpg

And Cattle and Cream transformed an old auto-restoration place into a high-end meat market and ice cream shop.

"It was a lot of work," Cattle and Cream owner Tom Churchill said. "People looked and they thought I was kind of crazy putting it in. 'How are you going to turn this into a grocery store?'"

The grocery store veteran did just that, putting a lot of time and effort into making it a convenient place for people who don't want to shop at huge grocery stores. And the ice cream is the great unifier among the generations.

Dru Hood spent the day in Cherry Valley with four generations of her family, ending up at Cattle and Cream with her great grandchildren to cap off the fun.

"We had a picnic at the park near here and so we decided to come for ice cream," said Hood.

After you've gotten your share of ice cream, Baumann Park offers a variety of activities to burn off those calories. It's a popular park for pickleball players, and the baseball field gets used by all ages.

"Our baseball diamond has always been there," Belt, the village historian, says. "Probably from the beginning because that's been really important to the townspeople."

Cherry Valley The Bricks.jpg

The Bricks sits right across from the diamond, bringing in new businesses to downtown Cherry Valley, including a coffee shop and a hair and nail salon, all thanks to downtown redevelopment.

Ahead of Destination Downtown: Cherry Valley, we look at how the Bricks complex is bringing more business downtown.

Morgan Bell opened Cafe Amore in May. Before that, she was a Cherry Valley police officer who got to know the downtown very well. But to see what State and Walnut looks like now compared to just a couple of years ago, Bell says it's unrecognizable.

Cherry Valley Morgan Bell.jpg

"I've passed this street a million times while on patrol and I couldn't tell you what was here before," Bell said. "Apparently it was some tool distribution center."

Now it's a place for budding businesses, with room to grow. They're still looking for a restaurant to occupy a space, while the events venue stays busy with all kinds of celebrations.

The combination of the old school feel, with newer amenities and more businesses on the way makes downtown Cherry Valley a destination for people of various interests.

"There's just something about Cherry Valley," said Karla Zepeda, owner of Citrine Creative Beauty Co. "It's a small little town that I love. We literally have everything we need. Now we have a coffee shop. We have ice cream. The park. It's such a nice place to hang out."

There's construction happening in an alley to make it easier to park behind some businesses and walk through to the downtown shops.

"[It has] the small-town feeling that you're safe," said Village President Dave Schroeder. "It's family-friendly. Anyone can come down and have fun."

"This community has so much to offer," says Salamone. "We've raised our three kids here. We just love it. We truly love it."

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com