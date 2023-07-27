Destination Downtown with Derek Bayne: Cherry Valley

CHERRY VALLEY (WREX) — There's a prevailing thought when it comes to downtown Cherry Valley. Three different people we spoke with called it a hidden gem. To find the hidden gem, just follow the red brick road.

"I love the old-world charm of the bricks," said Rosalie Salamone, owner of Salamone's Italian Restaurant, a downtown staple for 23 years.

"Everybody loves them," Nancy Belt, President of the Cherry Valley Historical Society, says of the bricks that line the road. "That's what you see when you come into town. It still makes it feel like an old town. Like an old village you would go into back in the day."

Back in the day it was called Butler. But there was already a town called Butler in Illinois, so Cherry Valley was picked from a hat. Several buildings still stand from that era, including the Cherry Valley Cafe, which used to be a bank.

And Cattle and Cream transformed an old auto-restoration place into a high-end meat market and ice cream shop.

"It was a lot of work," Cattle and Cream owner Tom Churchill said. "People looked and they thought I was kind of crazy putting it in. 'How are you going to turn this into a grocery store?'"

The grocery store veteran did just that, putting a lot of time and effort into making it a convenient place for people who don't want to shop at huge grocery stores. And the ice cream is the great unifier among the generations.

Dru Hood spent the day in Cherry Valley with four generations of her family, ending up at Cattle and Cream with her great grandchildren to cap off the fun.

"We had a picnic at the park near here and so we decided to come for ice cream," said Hood.

After you've gotten your share of ice cream, Baumann Park offers a variety of activities to burn off those calories. It's a popular park for pickleball players, and the baseball field gets used by all ages.

"Our baseball diamond has always been there," Belt, the village historian, says. "Probably from the beginning because that's been really important to the townspeople."

The Bricks sits right across from the diamond, bringing in new businesses to downtown Cherry Valley, including a coffee shop and a hair and nail salon, all thanks to downtown redevelopment.

Morgan Bell opened Cafe Amore in May. Before that, she was a Cherry Valley police officer who got to know the downtown very well. But to see what State and Walnut looks like now compared to just a couple of years ago, Bell says it's unrecognizable.

"I've passed this street a million times while on patrol and I couldn't tell you what was here before," Bell said. "Apparently it was some tool distribution center."

Now it's a place for budding businesses, with room to grow. They're still looking for a restaurant to occupy a space, while the events venue stays busy with all kinds of celebrations.

The combination of the old school feel, with newer amenities and more businesses on the way makes downtown Cherry Valley a destination for people of various interests.

"There's just something about Cherry Valley," said Karla Zepeda, owner of Citrine Creative Beauty Co. "It's a small little town that I love. We literally have everything we need. Now we have a coffee shop. We have ice cream. The park. It's such a nice place to hang out."

There's construction happening in an alley to make it easier to park behind some businesses and walk through to the downtown shops.

"[It has] the small-town feeling that you're safe," said Village President Dave Schroeder. "It's family-friendly. Anyone can come down and have fun."

"This community has so much to offer," says Salamone. "We've raised our three kids here. We just love it. We truly love it."