Destination Downtown with Derek Bayne: Belvidere

BELVIDERE (WREX) — Downtown Belvidere is ready to add to its long history.
"We are changing," Mayor Clint Morris said. "Belvidere is evolving and in a good way."
"We're very proud of our downtown," said Cory Thornton, owner of CT's Hobbies. "We work hard to keep it nice and clean and good businesses. I'm proud to have a business down here and I don't really want to go anywhere else."
The history runs deep in downtown Belvidere. The Steam Plant is a popular breakfast and lunch spot. The building dates back 140 years, providing steam heat for downtown Belvidere and the National Sewing Machine Company. But It's been a community staple as a restaurant for 30 years.
"They have memories here," said Dida Redjepi, owner of the Steam Plant restaurant. "There are people who just want to sit in that booth because their picture is over there on that corner. That's one of the reasons this place is unique."
Another place unique to downtown Belvidere is the Boone Co. Museum of History. The Museum showcases the first car built at the Chrysler plant in 1965. But about 60 years before that, the National Sewing Machine Company produced the Eldredge automobile right downtown.
"They did make this vehicle here in Belvidere," said Chris Gardner, curator and interim director of the Boone Co. Museum of History. "There's really only about five or six in the whole world. There weren't many actually made, but we have one. And it's really cool."
And they have a display on how a Belvidere living room looked in 1969, when Judi Ford won the Miss America pageant.
"Pretty much the whole city erupting in joy when she won," Gardner says.
That type of support is what the downtown businesses hope to replicate.
"It has that vibe of support and understanding," said Cooper Simon-Tobin, manager of Big Jon's More Than Dogs. "That's really what I enjoy about Belvidere."
"I love seeing people coming together, enjoying the food," says Victor Hernandez, owner of El Molcajete, a long-standing Mexican restaurant downtown.
The parks also bring a refreshing element to downtown. After a few hours playing outside, it's time for some ice cream, and Sips and Sprinkles sits in a perfect location to give the kids what they want. It's located right off Doty Park and across the street from the YMCA, so it's a great place to cool down.
"It just seemed a natural place to bring ice cream to all the people who use the Y and the park," said Russell Caldwell, the owner of Sips and Sprinkles.
As the city approaches six months since a tornado hit downtown, and seven months since the Stellantis plant idling, the people are choosing to bring a positive attitude to try to come back even stronger.
"Belvidere certainly has had its share of hardship," explains Mayor Morris. "We've always been able to bounce back. I think that's indicative of Belvidere's never-quit attitude. We appreciate what we have and we intend to keep it and do better."
"Belvidere pitched together," says Thornton, as he preps his hobby shop with hard-to-find collectibles. "As a community, they really pitched together and took care of the people. The Apollo is already being rebuilt."
"I just always encourage the residents of Belvidere to support local," says Simon-Tobin, fresh off a full day of meal prep, which her business offers in addition to its food truck, Big Jon's Dogs and More. "It might cost you a little more in the end, but what you're putting back into the community, you're going to get that back three-fold."
"Belvidere is one of those towns that will just keep plugging along here," says Caldwell.
And if all goes as planned, Belvidere should get passenger rail to Chicago in a few years, with a train station planned right in the heart of downtown Belvidere.
