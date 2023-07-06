Destination Downtown with Derek Bayne: Dixon

DIXON (WREX) — Petunias line the streets Ronald Reagan used to walk in downtown Dixon. Reagan's boyhood home is in Dixon, and his legacy runs deep in the community. He's even immortalized in jelly bean form, with the Northwest Territory Historic Center prominently displaying a 13-thousand jelly bean portrait of the 40th President of the United States.
"Jelly Belly was Ronald Reagan's favorite snack of choice," explains Jake Wallin, the executive director of affairs of the Northwest Territory Historic Center. "We actually have his jelly bean canister that he used to keep on his desk at the White House."
But downtown Dixon is more than just a historic community, with the Rock River flowing through the city, creating lots of economic opportunity.
"The single largest thing to help was the riverfront development," says Mayor Glen Hughes.
That development allowed for events like Dixon City Market to expand. They now have around 60 vendors this year, after starting small less than a decade ago.
"It's a beautiful community," says Amber Schmidt, the service and outreach director of Discover Dixon. "It's summertime. There's so many activities that are going on every week here in Dixon."
There are also community staples, like the Dixon Theatre, providing entertainment for the community for more than a century. It originally opened as the Dixon Opera House in 1876, before burning down in 1920. The Theatre was rebuilt in 1922 and has served the community's arts and entertainment scene ever since.
"Anytime the Dixon Theatre is alive and well, downtown Dixon is alive and well," says Mike Venier, a Dixon Theatre board member.
Venier's grandpa came over from Italy to help lay the terrazzo floor at the Theatre.
"He was 22 years old at the time and fell in love with the city of Dixon and our family has been here ever since," says Mike Venier.
If you have the time, check out their family jewelry store downtown, Venier Jewelers, which also boasts a compelling collection of clocks.
"I'm a real clock nut," said Bob Venier.
The store is approaching eight decades in business, with the newest generation reflecting on growing up at the store.
"Growing up here, we were washing the windows so we could go down the street and buy baseball cards," said Anthony Venier, a 4th generation Venier to help run the store.
You can find all sorts of treasures at Waterfront Antiques. Even the vinyl heads can get their fix, with an impressive collection of records available to purchase, among all the other items from years past.
Plenty of food options line the streets downtown. Fresco on First is hopping at breakfast and lunch.
"We're trying to go as a healthy place," said owner Sebero Basilio. "As you can see, all the ingredients are fresh with the salads. We struggled in the beginning but right now we're doing good."
Right next door is Somkit, renamed in honor of the restaurant's founder who passed away. It serves up Thai food and also specializes in sushi, making it a great option for foodies in Dixon.
"We're a really unique, fun spot to go," said general manager Stephanie Binkley, who grew up going to the restaurant when it was called Touch of Thai. "A lot of people enjoy coming and seeing us and having our food. We've kept it the same all these years."
That tradition and familiarity has created a family-like atmosphere at Somkit. The same can be said for Books on First, an independent bookstore coffeehouse.
"It has its own charm, as Dixon has its own charm," says owner Carolyn Chin.
Chin started Books on First in 1998 with her husband, Larry Dunphy, who passed away a few years ago. Chin says she agreed to marry him when he agreed to opening a bookstore coffeehouse. Books on First has long been a place to find good conversation, or as Chin jokes, find an argument. With expansion near the I-88 corridor in Dixon, she hopes the downtown businesses don't get forgotten.
"I get it," Chin says of the Dixon Gateway Project. "I really get it. But what I'm afraid of is that people just come and get off the highway and go to the fast food restaurants or stay at the hotels and motels that are out toward the highway. And then just jump back on the interstate and keep going instead of really coming downtown and seeing what we're all about."
For Dixon as a whole, it could bring more economic opportunity.
"That's just one more enhancement in the community," said Mayor Hughes. "The focus doesn't stay just there. We will continue to look at the community as a whole."
The community feel and small-town charm, combined with bigger events like Dixon City Market and Petunia Festival that bring thousands of people to town, all combine to help make Dixon's downtown a destination.
"It's really great when people from the outside come in and they just love Dixon," says Jennifer Lang, events director for Discover Dixon.
"There's something to do for everybody," says Somkit GM Binkley.
"Dixon can find a lot of things that will trip your trigger or will satisfy your taste," Mayor Hughes adds.