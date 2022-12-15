Despite declining passenger numbers, leaders still believe Stateline train to Chicago will bring major developments

ROCKFORD (WREX) — For decades, a train to Chicago has been a pipe dream for people in the Stateline. The last people who caught a train in Rockford to go to Chicago are at least 40-year-old.
However, after years of waiting, there's certainty that a train is on the way according to The Illinois Department of Transportation and State Senator Steve Stadelman.
"I think people are still somewhat skeptical, but the train is in motion," Stadelman said. "It's going to happen. It's a matter of time."
That matter of time at least for now looks to be somewhere into 2026. Stadelman hopes naming an operator during the first few months of 2023 will help people realize the reality of the project, but track repairs and construction will still take time until the train can start taking people back and forth.
When finished, Rockford, Belvidere and Huntley will all be on a line with service to Chicago.
To figure out what impact and ride share the Stateline will get, we compared Harvard which has benefited from a train to Chicago for decades.
Harvard Mayor Michael Kelly says the train brings important opportunity to the area. Wit Harvard's rural setting, but easy access to Chicago, Kelly says he knows several people who live in Harvard who commute regularly to the city, some even make the trip five days a week.
Kelly added that events like concerts in Chicago or sports games and parades draw a lot of business to the city. He particularly recalls huge crowds the Cubs and Blackhawks championship parades who bring parking revenue and much more.
"They stop at our convenience stores, they stop at our Walmart, restaurants, drive through places and grab a bite to eat," Kelly said.
However, COVID-19 turned passenger rail service on its head. We obtained METRA's ticket sales in Harvard over the past five years, and the numbers paint a grim picture of an industry still recovering. (for 2022, the numbers run through the end of October)
- 2017 - 62,306 passengers, $945,197 in sales
- 2018 - 62,494 passengers, $923,770 in sales
- 2019 - 64,314 passengers, $867,352 in sales
- 2020 - 13,206 passengers, $189,951 in sales
- 2021 - 26,712 passengers, $265,580 in sales
- *2022 - 30,635 passengers, $317,392 in sales
Despite the numbers, Region 1 Planning Council Executive Director Michael Dunn says no matter the number of riders, rail lines bring a lot of development.
In sitting down with WREX-TV, Dunn talked about a push for workers to want to get between their work and home without a car. However, the ability to do that when the rail line is finished remains up in the air.
"We really have a chance here that's a great transportation asset and it's really up to us as a region to take advantage of it and use it enough to justify it," Dunn said.
Dunn says the declining numbers won't impact whether Rockford and Belvidere will get the train, but it could impact how much service it gets. As it stands, Dunn projects only two round trip cars a day, but believes if the Stateline embraces and uses the train, there could more service on the way.