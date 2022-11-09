Despite concession from Esther Joy King, AP still hasn't declared winner in IL-17 race

ILLINOIS (WREX) — Despite a concession by Esther Joy King on Wednesday, the Associated Press still has not declared an official winner in Illinois' 17th Congressional District.
As of Wednesday, the 17th is the only district without a declared winner.
As of 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Eric Sorensen has an 8,000 vote lead with 97% of the vote counted per the associated press.
King is also outside of the range of a recount. She would need 95% of Sorensen's vote total. Right now, Sorensen has 119,450 votes which means King would need 113,477 votes, but she currently has 111,378 votes.
Click on the video above to see Your 13 Election Authority's William Ingalls break down how Sorenson put himself in a position to win the race.