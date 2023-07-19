Designs being accepted for public art programs in DeKalb

DEKALB-- DeKalb community members are the artists for two public art programs returning for another year.
DeKalb’s Citizens’ Community Enhancement Commission (CCEC) is now accepting designs for this year’s utility box artwork and Paint-A-Plug programs.
For the utility box artwork, community members create digital designs for vinyl wraps which are installed on utility boxes to turn them into works of art.
CCEC Chair Brad Hoey said designs are now being accepted for three more downtown utility boxes.
An artist incentive of $150 is being provided for each of the three utility box designs that are selected by the City to be made into vinyl wraps. The incentives and cost of producing and installing the wraps is being covered by a T-Mobile Hometown Grant awarded to the CCEC for public art.
The guidelines for the program and more information on submitting a design are included with the utility box Call for Artists, which can be found here.
Designs are due by September 12.
Also returning for another year is the Paint-A-Plug program in which community members create artwork by painting fire hydrants.
This year, $50 gift cards for the purchase of paint and supplies are being provided by Helen’s Hair Designs and Spa to the first four artists to have their Paint-A-Plug designs approved.
The application and more information on the Paint-A-Plug program can be found here.
Applications are accepted and approved on a rolling basis.
Hydrants should be painted by November 1.