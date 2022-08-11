 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based almost entirely on observed precipitation
as little to no additional precipitation is currently expected over
the next 24 to 48 hours.

A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or
may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the
warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and
property.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by late tonight.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River near Shirland.

* WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Low-lying sections of the Winnebago County
Fairgrounds are inundated. Low-lying sections of Rivers Edge
Campground are inundated east of Shirland.
At 14.0 feet, Structures threatened at Rivers Edge Campground east
of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 11.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
just after midnight tonight to a crest of 13.0 feet Saturday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Deshaun Watson to start Cleveland Browns' preseason opener despite facing suspension for sexual misconduct allegations

  • Updated
  • 0
On August 10, the Cleveland Browns announced Deshaun Watson would be starting their preseason opener, despite facing a suspension for sexual misconduct allegations. Watson looks on during pre-season training.

 Nick Cammett/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns fans will get their first opportunity to see Deshaun Watson in game action on Friday after it was announced he would be starting their preseason opener, despite facing a suspension for sexual misconduct allegations.

Watson, as well as many other of the team's starters, will play against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Browns announced on Wednesday.

In a statement, the team said: "QB Deshaun Watson is scheduled to start the game at QB. The three-time Pro Bowler is set to make his Browns preseason debut after he was acquired in a trade with the Texans in March."

Deshaun Watson to start Cleveland Browns' preseason opener despite facing suspension for sexual misconduct allegations

Deshaun Watson looks to pass during Cleveland Browns training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9 in Berea, Ohio.

Watson is currently facing a six-game regular season suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy in private meetings with massage therapists while he was with the Houston Texans.

The decision, handed down last week by former federal judge Sue. L Robinson, came as a result of Watson's "predatory conduct."

However, the six-game ban was well below the full-season suspension the NFL was seeking, and as a result is being appealed by the league.

Speaking on Tuesday at an owners meeting in Minneapolis, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell called Watson's behavior "egregious" and "predatory."

When asked why the league continues to seek a harsher punishment for Watson, Goodell said: "Because we've seen the evidence. (Robinson) was very clear about the evidence, she reinforced the evidence that there was multiple violations here and they were egregious and it was predatory behavior."

"Those are things that we always felt were really important for us to address in a way that's responsible," Goodell continued.

The league appointed former New Jersey Attorney General Peter C. Harvey to hear the NFL's appeal.

According to the collective bargaining agreement signed in 2020, Harvey's ruling "will be binding upon the player(s), Club(s), and parties' to the CBA."

Watson has repeatedly denied the accusations.

"I've never assaulted, I never disrespected, and I never harassed any woman in my life," Watson has said. "I don't have any regrets."

Twenty-four civil lawsuits were filed against Watson; 23 have been settled confidentially. Two grand juries in Texas declined to charge Watson criminally.

A three-time Pro Bowler, Watson did not play last season with the Texans because of a trade demand as well as the investigations into these allegations.

Earlier this year, the Browns traded three first-round picks for Watson and then signed him to a five-year, fully guaranteed $230 million contract, the most guaranteed money in NFL history.

