Demonstration at Illinois State Capitol honors children who died in DCFS custody

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — An organization remembers the life of AJ Freund and the lives of children across Illinois with a demonstration in Springfield.
Roar for AJ, a group named after Freund, displayed more than 360 pairs of shoes at the Illinois State Capitol Thursday, honoring children who have died in the custody of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services.
AJ Freund was a five-year-old who was found buried in a field outside of Woodstock in in April of 2019. His parents were charged with first degree murder after his body was found.
Republicans in the Illinois General Assembly introduced a bill Wednesday, calling for a performance review of the DCFS after reports of child deaths and eight contempt orders filed against Director Marc Smith.