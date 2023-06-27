Delta hemp business owners sign safety pledge in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. — Several Illinois Delta-8 hemp business owners as well as lawmakers signed a Delta-8 hemp pledge in Rockford.
The pledge was a commitment by business owners for consumer and public safety while selling delta hemp products.
While legislation is being written in Springfield, the business pledge aims to limit the sale of all intoxicating delta hemp products to those who are 21 years of age or older.
In retail settings, businesses want to keep all Delta-8 hemp products behind the counter so that they are not accessible to underage consumers.
They also want to ensure that all products are properly tested and labeled so there is more transparency with where it comes from and what they are getting.
One Delta-8 hemp business owner at Buckbee Weed Co. in Rockford, Eric Carlson, said he hopes this sends a message to irresponsible delta hemp sellers.
"What you're doing is not only bad for the community, it is bad for this business. Be reasonable, be responsible, [and] step up to the authority that has been given to you by choosing to be a retailer," Carlson said.
Delta-8 and Delta hemp products are used for sleeping, indigestion and even pain relief for dogs.