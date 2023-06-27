 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT THURSDAY NIGHT...

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency forecasts Unhealthy
for fine particulate matter statewide on Wednesday June 28th and
Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups for fine particulate matter statewide
for Thursday June 29th.

Smoke from wildfires in Canada continues in the region, pushing air
quality into the unhealthy or worse categories. Air Quality Index
forecasts and levels can normally be found at AirNow.gov, but the
unique widespread nature of this episode prompted this additional
alert.

Sensitive individuals, including people with heart or lung disease,
older adults, children and teenagers, minority populations, and
outdoor workers should avoid long or intense outdoor activity.
Everyone else should reduce long or intense outdoor activity and take
more breaks during outdoor activity.

Residents are urged to reduce pollution levels. Air quality
forecasts and tips on how you can reduce your emissions and protect
your health can be found at www.airnow.gov.

Media contact...217 558 1536.

Delta hemp business owners sign safety pledge in Rockford

  • Updated
  • 0
Business owners sign delta hemp pledge

six delta hemp buisness owners sign "Delta Hemp Pledge" 

 by Terra Konieczny

ROCKFORD, Ill. — Several Illinois Delta-8 hemp business owners as well as lawmakers signed a Delta-8 hemp pledge in Rockford. 

The pledge was a commitment by business owners for consumer and public safety while selling delta hemp products. 

While legislation is being written in Springfield, the business pledge aims to limit the sale of all intoxicating delta hemp products to those who are 21 years of age or older. 

In retail settings, businesses want to keep all Delta-8 hemp products behind the counter so that they are not accessible to underage consumers.

They also want to ensure that all products are properly tested and labeled so there is more transparency with where it comes from and what they are getting. 

One Delta-8 hemp business owner at Buckbee Weed Co. in Rockford, Eric Carlson, said he hopes this sends a message to irresponsible delta hemp sellers. 

"What you're doing is not only bad for the community, it is bad for this business. Be reasonable, be responsible, [and] step up to the authority that has been given to you by choosing to be a retailer," Carlson said.  

Delta-8 and Delta hemp products are used for sleeping, indigestion and even pain relief for dogs. 

Tags

Recommended for you