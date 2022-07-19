DeKalb's Egyptian Theatre receives microgrant for conference

DEKALB -- The Egyptian Theatre in downtown DeKalb was recently given a grant for professional development through the DeKalb County Nonprofit Partnership Professional Development MicroGrant Program.
The Theatre is located at 135 North 2nd Street in Downtown DeKalb.
With the award, the Egyptian Theatre was able to transport their full-time staff to the League of Historic American Theatres (LHAT) Annual Conference in Cleveland, Ohio in early July.
The conference brings together historic venues from Broadway all the way down to as small as opera houses.
Conference attendees get to attend educational sessions, walk historical theatre tours, as well as partake in networking events.
While at the LHAT conference, the Egyptian's Executive Director, Alex Nerad and Communications Director Jeanine Holcomb were chosen to present information of fundraising efforts.
During their two presentations, Nerad and Holcomb educated attendees on how to utilize tools like Facebook Live to bring awareness to their own theatres.
COVID-19 had a negative impact on the Egyptian Theatre.
The grant allows The Egyptian Theatre staff to implement multiple new ideas and best practices learned at the conference.