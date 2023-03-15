DeKalb Public Transit System to open Park and Ride for Elburn METRA Station Route 12

DEKALB — The DeKalb Public Transit System is excited to announce the arrival of the first Park and Ride for the Route 12 (Elburn route) and fare discounts on Monday, March 20.
The City of DeKalb's Frost lot, which is located on East Locust Street between North 6th Street and North 7th Street will become the first lot that commuters can use instead of driving to the Elburn METRA station.
"Park your car and leave the driving to us," said DeKalb Public Assistant Transit Manager Brian Van Hine. "And there is no charge for parking in the lot."
This will correspond with the change of the fare on the Route 12 (Elburn route), which will have the pricing lowered from $4.00 to $0.50 for the general public and $1.00 to free for NIU ONE card holders.