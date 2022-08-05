DeKalb Police Department request public assistance in finding 33-year-old male

DEKALB (WREX) — The DeKalb Police Department sent out a tweet today at 3:14 p.m. requesting the public's help in finding a missing adult.
The DeKalb Police Department is requesting assistance locating missing adult Eric Jorgenson. Mr. Jorgenson is a 33-year-old male with blond hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing dark-colored clothing and a baseball cap. pic.twitter.com/yDNEF84CQE— DeKalb Police (@DeKalbILPolice) August 5, 2022
"The DeKalb Police Department is requesting assistance locating missing adult Eric Jorgenson.
Mr. Jorgenson is a 33-year-old male with blond hair and blue eyes.
He was last seen wearing dark-colored clothing and a baseball cap."
If you see him or know of his whereabout, please contact the DeKalb Police Department dispatch center at 815-748-8400.