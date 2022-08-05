 Skip to main content
DeKalb Police Department request public assistance in finding 33-year-old male

Jorgenson

DEKALB (WREX) — The DeKalb Police Department sent out a tweet today at 3:14 p.m. requesting the public's help in finding a missing adult.

"The DeKalb Police Department is requesting assistance locating missing adult Eric Jorgenson.

Mr. Jorgenson is a 33-year-old male with blond hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing dark-colored clothing and a baseball cap."

If you see him or know of his whereabout, please contact the DeKalb Police Department dispatch center at 815-748-8400.

