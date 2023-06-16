DeKalb Police Department raising awareness of telephone scam affecting area residents

DEKALB, Ill. —The DeKalb Police Department has received complaints about a telephone scam affecting the community.
In the scam, a person calls on a telephone number and leaves a message claiming to be a police officer.
The person goes on to state that there is an important legal matter and requests a call back at 815-491-6531.
The message is fraudulent and any person who receives it should immediately delete it.
If the resident has called back and provided personal information, they should contact the police department to make a report.
The Police Department reminds the public to be aware of internet and telephone scams. Also, do not provide personal information to anyone unknown unless you are certain of their credibility.
All citizens are encouraged to report any suspicious activity to the DeKalb Police Department by calling 815-748-8400.