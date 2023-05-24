DeKalb man receives multiple charges after damaging cars, burglary

LEE, Ill. — A 32-year-old DeKalb man is awaiting a bond hearing after his involvement with damaging cars and a burglary.
On Tuesday, May 23 around 9:54 a.m., the DeKalb County Sheriff's office received a 9-1-1 call regarding a man damaging cars in the area of Kirke Gate Road and and Viking Vie Lane.
32-year-old DeKalb resident Justin Webb, was reported to have a bat and a gun and tried to run over one of the victims in his car as he left the area before the police arrived.
Webb's car was found a short time later near Malta and police pulled the car over for a traffic stop.
Webb was arrested.
Deputies searched the car and didn't find any firearms, but instead a large wooden stick that was used to damage the cars.
Webb was taken to DeKalb County Jail and initially charged with five counts of:
- Criminal Damage To Property
- Aggravated Assault
- Criminal Trespass
- Unlawful Use Of Weapons
As deputies were investigating the first call, a burglary was reported in rural DeKalb.
Webb, who was on electronic home monitoring at the time, was placed at the scene of the burglary through GPS tracking.
Items from the burglary were found in his car.
Further charges were added to Webb's initial charges:
- Burglary
- Criminal Damage To Property
- Violation of EHM
Webb was held at the DeKalb County Jail pending a bond hearing.