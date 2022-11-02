DeKalb High School adds electric vehicle and charging station to drivers ed program

DEKALB (WREX) -- Drivers ed students in DeKalb are learning more about electric vehicles thanks to a new partnership with ComEd.
DeKalb High School and ComEd leaders will celebrate the addition of a new electric vehicle and level 2 charging station on Friday, November 4 at 1:30 p.m.
The new features are now in place for students currently enrolled in or set to take a driver’s education class.
A new Chevy Bolt arrived earlier this year thanks to a $50,000 grant provided by ComEd through the EVs for education program.
Students have the opportunity to drive the new vehicle and are also learning to identify the basic components of EVs.